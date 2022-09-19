Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / PFF Grades Denzel Ward As Browns’ Worst Defender

PFF Grades Denzel Ward As Browns’ Worst Defender

By

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Most Cleveland Browns fans watching the Week 2 loss to the New York Jets will probably not be surprised by the latest Pro Football Focus statistic on cornerback Denzel Ward.

However, seeing it in print is still heart-wrenching.

 

PFF’s Grade For Ward Against Jets

Ward was among the worst-rated defensive players on Sunday.

PFF rated him at 33.5.

We expect the biggest culprit for that rating is the 66-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco to Corey Davis where Ward was nowhere near Davis.

 

Ward Publicly Disagrees With PFF Rating

It is worth noting that Ward disagrees with PFF’s rating.

He says he was only targeted once but does not say which play that was.

 

Ward Addresses The Davis TD

Ward called the Davis TD a “miscommunication” but did not elaborate on who is to blame for it.

Ward goes on to say that not everyone gets the call quickly, especially with crowd noise factored in.

He added that getting the plays/signals in during such situations is practiced.

 

Ward Responds To Fan On Social Media

Adding insult to injury is the fact that Ward apparently responds to a fan’s social media comment.

John Kosko tweeted a general statement about Ward; it was not directed to Ward specifically, and Ward was not tagged.

Kosko said:

“Denzel Ward gave up over 100 yards in a game for the first time in his career, NFL and NCAA.”

Ward responded by saying:

“lol I was only targeted one time yesterday.  A lot of fake news out there. People don’t know what they don’t know.”

 

Conclusion

Ward giving a “lol” with a flippant remark after a painful loss on social media is not a good look for a guy who has been very buttoned up and focused in the first four years of his career.

It is time for the coaching staff to get this team under control regardless of whether it is a short week or not.

In Week 2, there should not be such loose behavior, on the field or off.

 

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball against the New York Jets during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Studs And Duds From The Browns’ Loss To The Jets
Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
John Johnson’s Comments Bring Coaching Staff Into Focus
A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/19/22)

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Studs And Duds From The Browns' Loss To The Jets

No more pages to load