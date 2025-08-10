Browns’ Defense Making An Early Impression In Preseason

The Cleveland Browns had a strong offensive performance in the 30-10 win over the Carolina Panthers.

However, everybody knows that this team will only go as far as its defense can take it.

That’s why it was so encouraging to watch them play with a sense of urgency.

Regardless of who was on the field, everybody made plays, and they played with the physicality and grit one would expect from any Jim Schwartz defense:

“I thought the defense as a whole, besides the players, you take the names off the back, I thought they played like a Schwartz defense, right? Just swarming, running around, sense of urgency,” noted Browns film analyst Lance Reisland. “They’re going to come at you in waves with Myles Garrett and (Joe) Tryon-Shoyinka and (Maliek) Collins and (Mason) Graham. And then you bring in these guys that have great motors and great length and great pass rushing ability.”

Rookie LB Carson Schwesinger looked like a man among boys in his first taste of NFL action.

He led the Browns in tackles, and it seems like he’s going to be as good as advertised and impactful right out of the gate.

The Browns’ defense took a big step forward in Schwartz’s first season.

Unfortunately, they regressed worryingly last season, although, to be fair, plenty of that may have had to do with the offensive inefficiencies and exhaustion.

Now, this team is much more stacked on that side of the field, and even without Martin Emerson Jr. and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, both of whom will miss the entire season, they should still be a force to be reckoned with this season.

Granted, this was just the first taste of NFL action, and it didn’t come against starters, but it was still an encouraging sign.

If anything, it proved that this unit is playing with a big chip on its shoulder, and they know they have to prove themselves and bounce back after a disappointing season.

