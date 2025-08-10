Browns WR Tabbed As Breakout Sleeper

The Cleveland Browns need someone to step up in the passing game.

They don’t have a lot of talent at wide receiver, and even their projected WR1 has some questions to answer.

Nevertheless, there’s some breakout potential there.

Given how overlooked most of the Browns’ pass-catchers will be, Erik Beaston of Bleacher Report predicted that WR Cedric Tillman was a potential breakout candidate, even ranking him as the fourth-likeliest player to have a breakout season.

He trails only the likes of Jaydon Blue, J.J. McCarthy, and Jayden Higgins on that list.

Tillman has shown glimpses of impressive play in his first two seasons in the league, but he has yet to establish himself as an everyday contributor.

Injuries and inconsistency have prevented him from reaching his true potential, yet he’s clearly talented enough to be an impactful player right out of the gate.

The Browns will most likely use a run-heavy offense with a lot of screen passes, but even though whoever is at quarterback isn’t likely to throw the ball 20+ times a game, he will need some reliable hands to keep the chains in motion.

As things stand now, Joe Flacco seems to be leading the race to be behind center this season, and that gives the offense some big-play potential, given his strong arm and willingness to take shots down the field.

This will be a make-or-break season for Tillman, and it’s time to prove that he belongs and can be a star in this league after two years under the radar.

