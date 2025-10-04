Browns Nation

Saturday, October 4, 2025
Browns’ Defense Ranks Among NFL’s Top Units In Key Metric

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

 

The Browns’ defense has kept the team competitive despite ongoing offensive struggles this season.

The Browns are allowing just 70.3 rushing yards per game and ranking among the league’s best in that category.

Anchored by Myles Garrett, the defensive line has been among the best in the NFL this season at creating pressure.

According to the latest “Havoc” metric from Ian Hartitz, the Browns rank seventh in the NFL at 40.6%.

The metric tracks the percentage of plays causing pressures, tackles for loss, forced fumbles, interceptions, or pass breakups.

Only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, and Houston Texans rank higher, showing how disruptive Cleveland’s defense can be when executing well.

The defense has displayed discipline and resilience in limiting the impact of key opposing offensive players throughout the season.

The secondary has remained effective against elite quarterbacks, while the front seven consistently generates pressure to force hurried throws and occasional turnovers.

Jim Schwartz’s scheme emphasizes aggressive pass rushing combined with tight coverage, keeping games competitive even with questions on offense.

The performance trend indicates this unit could serve as a foundation for Cleveland’s future success as chemistry continues to develop.

Heading into October, the defense stands out as a reliable strength for the Browns.

The unit provides a platform to build more consistent victories and renewed optimism for Cleveland fans moving forward.

Yagya Bhargava
Yagya Bhargava
Browns Nation