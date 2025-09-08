Browns Deliver A Rare Feat In Painful Loss On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns dominated most statistical categories against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, but walked away with a crushing one-point defeat that highlighted both their potential and persistent problems.

Cleveland controlled the clock for nearly 36 minutes and moved the ball effectively throughout the contest.

The Browns’ defense also delivered a second-half performance that will be remembered for years.

ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi shared the remarkable defensive numbers that made Cleveland’s loss even more painful.

“From ESPN Research: The Browns held the Bengals to 7 yards in the second half. It’s the fewest yds in the second half by a winning team in the last 25 years. Cleveland outgained Cincinnati, 327-141, and doubled-up on first downs (22-11) in the one-point loss,” Oyefusi wrote.

The Browns’ defense completely shut down Cincinnati when the game was on the line. Yet Cleveland could not turn that dominance into victory.

Joe Flacco completed 31 of 45 passes for 290 yards and one touchdown but threw two costly interceptions on tipped passes.

Those turnovers proved decisive in a game where every possession mattered.

Special teams added to Cleveland’s frustration. Rookie kicker Andre Szmyt missed a late extra point and then missed a 36-yard field goal attempt that would have put the Browns ahead.

The Browns managed just 16 points despite controlling field position and time of possession.

The team showed they can control games defensively, but execution remains their biggest obstacle to consistent success.

