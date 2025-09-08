Myles Garrett Reveals Honest Thoughts About Loss To Bengals

The Cleveland Browns opened their 2025 season with a frustrating home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, falling 17-16 despite controlling most statistical categories.

The Browns dominated time of possession and outgained Cincinnati 327 to 141 total yards, but mistakes cost them the victory in Sunday’s heated Ohio rivalry matchup.

Cleveland’s defense stepped up significantly in the second half, with Myles Garrett leading the charge against Cincinnati’s offense.

The unit pressured Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throughout the game and recorded two sacks while limiting big plays.

Following the defeat, Garrett reflected on the performance during his postgame interview with reporters.

“We would love to have played the first half like we played the second half. I think that would have really put the game away much sooner. Kind of similar to how we did it in 2023. I think that’s something that we can take away. It’s that we have that level of quality on the defensive front. So, that’s something to take away on defense, but, you know, we got to do it all together,” Garrett told reporters.

Browns Myles Garrett on letting winnable game slip away. pic.twitter.com/RcQYBY3N2p — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) September 7, 2025

The loss came down to execution in crucial situations. Rookie kicker Andre Szmyt struggled in his debut, missing an extra point after Cedric Tillman’s third-quarter touchdown and failing on a 36-yard field goal attempt in the final minutes.

Those missed kicks proved decisive in the one-point loss.

Joe Flacco completed 31 of 45 passes for 290 yards and one touchdown but threw two costly interceptions on deflected passes.

The turnovers gave Cincinnati short fields and momentum shifts at critical junctures.

Moving forward to their matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, the Browns must address their inconsistent play between halves.

Special teams execution and ball protection will be essential areas of focus as they look to bounce back from this opening setback.

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals 'Good News' After Browns' Loss To Bengals