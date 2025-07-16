Browns DE’s Tattoo Tells A Deep Story

Every player in the NFL has a story that goes beyond statistics and game film.

For Cleveland Browns defensive end Alex Wright, that story is permanently etched into his skin as a reminder of where everything began.

During a recent Browns media feature, Wright revealed a deeply personal tattoo on the inside of his arm.

The ink displays his grandmother’s address, marking the small two-bedroom, one-bath house where he lived with six other family members.

That modest home became the foundation for everything he would become.

“One tattoo in particular, it inside my arm. It’s where I grew up, my grandmother’s address. It was like a small, two bedroom, one bath house with seven of us. What shaped me into what I was, watching her get up at 4:30 in the morning to go work at like a meal and then be home and cook for everybody, wash clothes, fold clothes. She was the matriarch of me growing up. She definitely holds a place in my heart. Just props to how she was like as a nurturer. She’s the reason why I push. She’s the reason why I go hard,” Wright said.

Wright’s tribute comes at a pivotal moment in his career.

After a torn triceps ended his 2024 season prematurely, he has returned to Browns OTAs with renewed focus and clear purpose.

Coaches and teammates have praised his physicality, effort, and emerging leadership presence.

With Za’Darius Smith no longer in Cleveland, Wright is competing for a starting role opposite Myles Garrett.

He’s embracing this opportunity while telling reporters he’s starting from scratch and ready to attack the challenge head-on.

Now in his fourth season and fully healthy, Wright faces competition from Isaiah McGuire and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka.

However, his disruptive play style and strong 2023 finish with five sacks and two forced fumbles make him a legitimate contender.

If Wright continues his upward trajectory, he could become a cornerstone of Cleveland’s rebuilt pass rush.

