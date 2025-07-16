Browns Analyst Calls Out Front Office Missteps

The Cleveland Browns haven’t found much success on the field in recent years.

They’ve alternated good seasons with not-so-great ones, and while plenty of that – if not most – has had to do with their quarterback purgatory, they’ve also had some character issues.

That was evident again with the Quinshon Judkins situation.

The rookie running back was recently arrested on a domestic violence and battery charge, and on top of the obvious implications, he could also face a suspension.

With that in mind, team analyst Max Loeb took to social media to question the team’s decision-making in terms of roster building and character evaluation.

“Within four years, the Cleveland Browns have had three draft picks (all taken within the first four rounds) that have had off-field issues,” he wrote. “They also traded for Deshaun Watson, signed Diontae Johnson, and let Nick Chubb walk. Lots of questions.”

Within four years, the Cleveland Browns have had three draft picks (all taken within the first four rounds) that have had off-field issues. They also traded for Deshaun Watson, signed Diontae Johnson, and let Nick Chubb walk. Lots of questions. — Max Loeb (@loebsleads) July 14, 2025

As Loeb pointed out, this team sent the wrong message when they traded for Deshaun Watson.

Watson was facing two dozen very serious accusations, yet they still chose not only to pursue him but also to reward him by giving him a fully guaranteed contract worth a whopping $230 million.

The Browns are now entering this season with yet another off-the-field scandal and a lot of questions.

They certainly didn’t need another scandal or distraction.

Sometimes, it takes much more than just talent to find success in team sports, and, unfortunately, the Browns might be finding that out the hard way.

NEXT:

Denzel Ward’s Latest Post Has Fans Talking