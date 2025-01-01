Browns Did Mike Vrabel A Big Favor With His Contract

After the Tennessee Titans parted ways with former head coach Mike Vrabel last year, the Ohio native spent the majority of the offseason searching for a new gig.

None of the organizations chose to hire Vrabel, leaving him without a coaching job for the first time since 2011.

Cleveland allowed Vrabel to continue working with an NFL franchise, hiring the 2021 NFL Coach of the Year winner as a consultant in March 2024.

While he initially worked in that role, Vrabel took on additional duties throughout his tenure with the team as he served in a more hands-on approach with the Browns.

Vrabel’s contract expired on Monday, allowing the former head coach to begin his search.

The termination date of his contract was the Browns doing Vrabel a big favor this season according to comments Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski shared with the media.

“Browns Kevin Stefanski noted that ‘part of adjusting Mike Vrabel’s contract was letting him get a head start on some of these (head coaching) interviews and I think a team will be lucky to have him,'” insider Mary Kay Cabot said.

Currently, three NFL franchises have vacancies as the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, and New York Jets all fired their head coach during the 2024 NFL regular season.

More jobs are expected to open up next week after the final regular season game.

Vrabel is on several franchises’ short list of potential candidates, serving as a hot name in the NFL coaching carousel in 2025.

