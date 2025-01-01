Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio Earn Notable Awards

For the last eight years, the Cleveland Browns have had two cornerstones on their roster.

Offensively, the Browns have enjoyed a six-time Pro Bowler in guard Joel Bitonio while the defense has had a generational player like Myles Garrett in the trenches.

These players have the potential to be future Hall of Fame inductees for their efforts on the field.

That’s why it’s no surprise the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) have voted them for the second year in a row as winners of their two local awards.

Congrats to our guys Myles Garrett and Joel Bitonio who earned awards from the local chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) for the 2024 season! 📰 » https://t.co/doRMSnKwrW pic.twitter.com/ZyRYUVLPUe — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 1, 2025

Bitonio earned the PFWA Dino Lucarelli ‘Good Guy Award’ for the fifth time overall in 2024.

The ‘Good Guy Award’ is given to the player for “his cooperation with the media and for the way the player carries himself in the community and with his teammates,” a Browns’ press release said.

Bitonio earned the award previously in 2017, 2018, 2021, and 2023.

Garrett received the PFWA Joe Thomas Award, named after the Browns’ Hall of Fame offensive tackle.

The Joe Thomas Award serves as the PFWA’s Player of the Year designee, an award that Garrett has received in four of the past five seasons.

Last week, Garrett became the first player in NFL history to record 14 or more sacks in four consecutive seasons and joined Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor as the only player to have recorded 12 sacks in five consecutive seasons.

Both Garrett and Bitonio could also add to their streak of consecutive Pro Bowl berths as the rosters are scheduled to be announced on Thursday during the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” program.

NEXT:

16 Browns Players Listed On Estimated Injury Report