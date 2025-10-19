Browns-Dolphins Facing Severe Weather Conditions Sunday

The Cleveland Browns have their most winnable game of the season coming up on Sunday as they get set to host the Miami Dolphins.

To make things more interesting, the weather is projected to be a factor on Sunday and could give this fanbase one of its last chances to experience a messy outdoor game before the new stadium opens in 2029.

According to Accuweather, Sunday’s forecast in Cleveland calls for a 98% chance of rain, a 29% chance of thunderstorms, and wind gusts reaching up to 36 miles per hour.

This is the most favorable matchup the Browns have seen all season, and for a team that hasn’t topped 17 points in a game yet, a meeting with a Miami defense allowing 29 points per game could be the perfect chance for a long-overdue breakout.

Miami is giving up a league-worst 168.5 rushing yards per game so far, so leaning on the running game in this weather and against the league’s worst run defense will likely be the plan.

Getting Judkins and Dylan Sampson going early and getting the Browns a lead for once would be a much-needed change of pace, as the Browns are scoring just 5.5 points per game in the first half so far this year.

There’s nothing quite like a bad weather game, and Browns fans need to cherish this one because there won’t be many more opportunities to see some wet football in Cleveland once the dome is built.

