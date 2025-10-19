Two Browns Players Hit With Fines From Steelers Game

The Cleveland Browns went into Week 6 with hopes of ending a long regular-season losing streak in Pittsburgh, but the Steelers handed them a 23-9 loss to push the Browns to 1-5.

While the loss hurt enough in the standings and in terms of morale, it also hurt the pockets of a couple of Browns players. The NFL announced a pair of fines ahead of Cleveland’s Sunday matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Chris Easterling of The Akron Beacon Journal shared on X that wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has been fined $12,172 for his skirmish with Joey Porter Jr., while tight end David Njoku has been fined $14,491 for making an obscene gesture toward Steelers fans.

#Browns fines from loss to #Steelers:

Jerry Jeudy: $12,172 for his tussle with Joey Porter Jr.

David Njoku: $14,491 for an obscene gesture — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) October 18, 2025

While the fines are pocket change for players earning eight figures, they add a little salt to the wound — another reminder of 22 years of frustration in this stadium, besides that one unforgettable playoff win in January of 2021.

That being said, while it was nice to at least see some fire from two of this team’s offensive leaders, it was just a shame it didn’t show up more on the field.

Jeudy caught just five of his 13 targets for 43 yards, while Njoku caught three of his six targets for 28 yards in what was a mostly disjointed and lifeless offensive performance that saw rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel throw a whopping 52 passes for just 221 yards.

