Insider Shuts Down Big Concern About Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns need to be on the same page right now.

They desperately need to defeat the Miami Dolphins at home.

That’s why some people were worried after Myles Garrett missed the open portion of a recent practice.

However, insider Zac Jackson has shut down that uneasiness.

“Zero [concerns]. It’s the third time he’s done it, and it’s Week 7. If Myles wants a day off, he gets a day off,” Jackson said.

Though Garrett has been listed as limited with an elbow injury, Jackson said it’s nothing to be worried about.

Simply put, Garrett wanted some rest, and given his importance to the team and the wear and tear that he goes through, he gets that type of accommodation.

The All-Pro is coming off his worst game of the season, as he wasn’t a factor in the Week 6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he made some eyebrow-raising comments afterward.

He claimed that it would be nice to win some games and get some sacks while playing with a lead, and those words rubbed some people the wrong way.

Perhaps he just needed some time away to get to a better headspace.

Even if he didn’t play well, he’s still arguably the best defensive player in football and should be back to his dominant self very soon.

The Dolphins are slumping and could potentially fire their head coach if they lose to the Browns.

Hopefully, Cleveland will have Garrett out there to make life difficult for Miami and its other opponents going forward.

