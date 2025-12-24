Browns’ Draft Outlook Just Got Interesting

The Cleveland Browns entered the season with high hopes and expectations. They probably didn’t think they would be picking in the top five again in the 2026 NFL Draft, or at least not with their own first-round pick.

Fast forward to today, and Kevin Stefanski’s team is sitting on a 3-12 record and well outside of the playoff picture. While that’s clearly a big disappointment, at least the team can now focus on the NFL Draft.

And, according to ESPN insider Daniel Oyefusi, the Browns currently have the third-highest odds to get the No. 1 pick.

“The Browns have a 24.2% chance to get the No. 1 pick, per ESPN Analytics, odds that only trail the Raiders and Giants,” Oyefusi wrote on X.

The Browns have a 24.2% chance to get the No. 1 pick, per ESPN Analytics, odds that only trail the Raiders and Giants. https://t.co/ASPj1QcIuu — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 23, 2025

The Browns would certainly benefit from being the first team on the clock. They would love to watch the New York Giants take down the Las Vegas Raiders. Then again, for that to happen, the Browns would also have to lose out, all while hoping that the Raiders win in their regular-season finale.

This team isn’t just one piece away from being a Super Bowl contender or even a perennial playoff-caliber team. For that to happen, they need much more than just a quarterback, as the offensive line and wide receiver corps also need plenty of help.

With that in mind, the Browns need to consider all of their options.

Whether it’s to roll with Shedeur Sanders or a veteran and use their two first-round picks to address other areas of need, trade those picks to move up, or even trade down to acquire more assets, all options should be on the table for GM Andrew Berry right now.

NEXT:

One Browns Rookie Keeps Standing Out Every Week