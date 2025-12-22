Browns’ 2026 Draft Pick From Jaguars Is Not Turning Out As Expected

The Cleveland Browns rolled the dice with a big trade during draft night. Trading down from No. 2 to No. 5 was a bold move, but the offer was just too good to pass up.

The Browns got a 2026 first-round pick from the Jacksonville Jaguars, not to mention another second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. That turned out to be a huge win for this team, given the players they took.

The Browns hoped that the Jaguars’ 2026 first-round selection would be one of the most valuable that they acquired.

However, that is not proving to be the case, as the Jaguars won again on Sunday, beating the Denver Broncos 34-20, improving to 11-4 on the season.

The Browns now hold Jacksonville’s No. 27 pick in the first round of the 2026 draft.

Granted, there’s no such thing as a bad first-round pick, and the Browns will most definitely be in a privileged position in 2026. Then again, they probably thought that the Jaguars’ pick was going to be much higher in the first round.

The Browns also certainly hoped that if they were going to pick outside of the top 15, that would be because they would be in a position to make the playoffs, which clearly wasn’t the case.

The Browns will have no shortage of options with their first-round selections. And while some believe they should package them to move up and get a quarterback, that might not be in their best interests.

If anything, they’re not just one quarterback away. As such, they must make sure that they address as many positional needs as possible.

NEXT:

New Update Emerges On Quinshon Judkins' Injury Timeline