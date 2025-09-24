Browns Draft Pick Draws Harsh Criticism From Terry Bradshaw

The Cleveland Browns surprised a lot of people when they drafted Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, as many expected him to be a top-10 pick and an immediate franchise quarterback.

He was also the second quarterback the Browns drafted after they took Dillon Gabriel in the third round, which made many, including legendary quarterback Terry Bradshaw, wonder why the Browns would take Sanders at all.

USA Today’s Eric Larsen wrote an article highlighting Bradshaw’s numerous takes on Sanders, and not only did he question why the Browns would select him at all, but he also questioned Sanders’ ability in general.

“Why is the fifth-rounder getting all this attention? Why? You tell me,” Bradshaw said. “… I wouldn’t have taken Shedeur. Let somebody else have that problem.”

Bradshaw also cited Sanders’ pair of speeding tickets earlier this offseason and wondered why the Browns would even deem this situation worthwhile due to all the attention that comes with his dad.

It’s fair to wonder why the Browns drafted Sanders two rounds after drafting Gabriel, but this is a franchise that hasn’t been able to find a consistent franchise quarterback for nearly its entire existence.

If any team in the NFL can justify taking multiple shots at finding one in a single draft, it’s the Browns.

It’s also disingenuous to say that the Browns should have just let another team “have that problem” when every team in the league already passed on Sanders multiple times before the Browns took him.

Recent reports also suggest that at least two teams tried to draft him, but Sanders and his camp said no.

It’s also odd to question why Sanders is getting all this attention when Bradshaw is one of the biggest members of the media and is the one now giving him that attention.

All Sanders needs to do is continue working behind the scenes and improving, and by all accounts, that’s exactly what he has been doing.

