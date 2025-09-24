Browns Made 2 Roster Moves On Wednesday

The Cleveland Browns had to make a move.

With Dawand Jones suffering yet another season-ending injury, they had to dig deep to find more depth at the position.

With that in mind, they’ve signed veteran OT Thayer Munford Jr. to the active roster.

They signed him from the New England Patriots’ practice squad.

In a corresponding move, they placed Jones on injured reserve (IR).

we've signed T Thayer Munford Jr. to the active roster from New England’s practice squad, and placed T Dawand Jones on injured reserve — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 24, 2025

Like Jones, Munford is also a former Ohio State Buckeye.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and 354 pounds, he was originally drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

So far, he’s made 46 appearances (18 starts) with the Raiders from 2022 to 2024.

Jones was the team’s starting left tackle for the first three games of the season.

He also played some right tackle.

Unfortunately, with him sustaining his third season-ending injury in as many years in the league, it’s become painfully evident that the team can’t depend on him.

He showed flashes of promise as someone to build the offensive line around for years to come, but his injury woes are just too glaring to ignore.

Granted, Munford might not be the answer either.

This team might need to make some moves and target a veteran offensive tackle from another team, especially with RT Jack Conklin also hurt.

