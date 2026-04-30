Browns Draft Pick Is Drawing Comparisons To NFL Star

You can never judge a rookie class until at least two or three years down the line, but it’s impossible not to be excited about what the Cleveland Browns did in this year’s draft. The 2025 class produced a number of foundational pieces who should be building blocks for the future, and there is plenty of hope that 2026’s class can do the same.

The draft started with GM Andrew Berry making a few selections to fill glaring needs with tackle Spencer Fano and wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. The fun didn’t stop there, as the Browns ended one prospect’s unexpected slide down the board to add some much-needed depth to the secondary.

Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren out of Toledo landed in Cleveland with the 58th overall pick and is already drawing some rave reviews. During a recent episode of Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, Tyvis Powell likened him to Baltimore Ravens star Kyle Hamilton.

“At [Emmanuel McNeil-Warren’s] best, I would say he could probably be like a Kyle Hamilton because of his size, the ability to play the football, the ability to get the ball out. This defense has been really good, but the one thing I want them to improve in is taking the football away. This guy does that,” Powell said.

#Browns rookie S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren has a chance to be an immediate impact player 👀@1Tyvis says at his best, his ceiling is Kyle Hamilton of the #Ravens 🔥 You buying that comp? 🤔https://t.co/fzTEqelvQO pic.twitter.com/BD3tLTD5dR — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) April 29, 2026

ESPN’s Field Yates said McNeil-Warren was his favorite pick the Browns made this year. Yates was one of many who believed McNeil-Warren would go off the board much higher, potentially in the back half of the first round.

He showed impressive ballhawking instincts during his four years at Toledo with eight forced fumbles and five picks. He also racked up 77 tackles as a senior and gives new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg a unique and fun weapon to deploy for hopefully many years to come.

Kyle Hamilton is quite the comparison, as he is consistently seen as the best safety in the NFL. If McNeil-Warren can develop into anything close to Hamilton, this defense will have found quite a weapon.

Cleveland’s two starting safeties — Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman — are both going to be free agents after the 2026 season. This draft selection was as much for the present as it was for the future, and it will be exciting to see what kind of role McNeil-Warren carves out for himself over these next few years.

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Browns Insider Expects A Massive Offensive Turnaround