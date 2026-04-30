Josh Cribbs Has A Clear Favorite From Browns’ Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft has officially concluded, and for the second straight season, the Cleveland Browns have received high marks for the way they approached this year’s class. Most fans and analysts alike are thrilled with the team’s selections, believing they’ll put the Browns in a strong position to succeed.

Their first two selections have been talked about at length, given that they pursued two of their most-needed positional groups in offensive line and wide receiver. While taking Spencer Fano and KC Concepcion were viewed as strong selections, former player Josh Cribbs called attention to a different pick on The Top Dawgs Show. He loved the selection of Denzel Boston in the second round.

“[Denzel] Boston, I felt like when we took [KC] Concepcion, that was a steal, however I felt like we still needed size. We were lacking size at the wide receiver position, especially in the AFC North, where you got DK Metcalf. You just got these big receivers, right? We were missing that in our receiving room, and now it’s been addressed,” Cribbs said.

Who was your favorite pick of the draft? Cribbs LOVED Denzel Boston. #DawgPound "We were lacking size at the WR position, especially in the AFC North. We were missing that in our WR room and now it's been addressed." – @JoshCribbs16 pic.twitter.com/7GLEmViPeB — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) April 29, 2026

As Cribbs indicated, Concepcion was still a good pick, as he’s a prospect who had a lot of juice and excitement surrounding him coming into the draft. But, Boston provides something to this offense that the Browns have been lacking in recent seasons with his size.

Boston is 6’4″ and over 200 pounds, so his build is closer to a tight end than a traditional receiver. Jerry Jeudy, the WR1 over the past two seasons, is just 6’1″, so having that height in the wide receiver room should be a welcome addition.

The Browns’ 2026 draft was certainly uncharacteristic, as they used their first three picks on the offensive side of the ball. Going against their traditional M.O. might be the way to go if they want to be successful in 2026 and beyond, as they can’t keep doing the same thing and expecting different results.

Having new wideouts and new offensive linemen will certainly help raise this team’s ceiling, but it will be interesting to see just how high that ceiling can get over the next several months. Young players bring energy to an organization, but with quarterback uncertainty, there’s no telling what they’ll look like in Year 1.

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