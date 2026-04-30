Former Browns Draft Pick Has Found A New NFL Home

The Cleveland Browns, like most teams in the league, have a lot of roster turnover each year. Fan favorites often leave for better contracts, and fringe roster players tend to hop around to various organizations until they find a landing spot that suits their game.

Some players leave a more lasting impact than others, so fans can be more emotional when they leave if they were important to the organization. Harrison Bryant was supposed to be an incredible addition to the offense when he was drafted in the fourth round in 2020, a player that fans were extremely excited about.

However, despite winning the Mackey award in 2019 for being the best tight end in college football, Bryant’s career with the Browns didn’t go as well as anyone would have hoped. His best season was in 2022, when he totaled just 239 receiving yards and one touchdown. Being behind David Njoku on the depth chart didn’t help his cause, and when he couldn’t separate himself from the veteran, it was time for him to go a different route.

He’s bounced around to a few different teams after being released by the Browns, including the Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, and Houston Texans.

His newest adventure is with the Seattle Seahawks, as the team recently noted on X that they’ve signed Bryant to a contract.

“We’ve signed TE Harrison Bryant,” the Seattle Seahawks announced.

We've signed TE Harrison Bryant. Read more » https://t.co/jqYiJiXxvI Presented by Dickson Demolition pic.twitter.com/GzkgADj1g2 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 29, 2026

Perhaps he’ll have more luck with the reigning Super Bowl champions, a team that was strong all year on both sides of the ball in 2025. There’s more certainty at the quarterback position with Sam Darnold running things, and Bryant should be able to compete for a starting role with this team.

Some players just don’t click with certain teams, but they seem to flourish when they get to new destinations. Bryant’s time with the Browns might not have been ideal or yielded results that anyone was hoping for, but Seattle could be just the team to get him on his feet and help him realize the potential he had when he was first drafted.

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