Rookie OL Could Emerge As One Of Browns’ Most Important Picks

The Cleveland Browns looked to have a very clear plan in place in their effort to rebuild their offensive line this offseason. They made sure to get an early start and acquired three veteran starters in the free agency period.

In addition to trading for Tytus Johnson to play right tackle, and signing Zion Johnson and re-signing Teven Jenkins to play guard, the Browns also signed Elgton Jenkins. In doing so, it looked like they planned to keep him at center, which he played last season for the Green Bay Packers after a previous Pro Bowl career at guard.

Then, in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Browns landed the final piece of that puzzle by selecting Spencer Fano at No. 9 overall to play left tackle. However, later on in the draft, the Browns’ plan may have changed when they added center Parker Brailsford in the fifth round.

Insider Tony Grossi said he believes the rookie offensive lineman could emerge as one of the Browns’ most important picks, if he can play well enough to allow Elgton Jenkins to move to guard.

“[Parker Brailsford] could be one of the most important picks. If he is good enough to win the starting center position — which the Browns envision — he would solidify the total rebuild of the offensive line, enabling Elgton Jenkins to camp at his best position at left guard. If it takes an extra year, so be it. He was a respected team leader at Alabama,” Grossi wrote.

Brailsford lasted until the No. 146 overall pick primarily because, at 6-foot-1, 289 pounds, he is seen as an undersized offensive lineman by NFL standards. For example, the Browns’ center last season, Ethan Pocic, is 6-foot-6, 320 pounds.

However, Cleveland head coach Todd Monken had great success with a smaller center while he was the offensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens the past three seasons. At 6-foot-2, 305 pounds, Tyler Linderbaum emerged as one of the best centers in the league and earned three Pro Bowl nods.

Brailsford made 40 college starts, beginning at the University of Washington before playing his final two seasons at the University of Alabama. That means he has experience against the highest level of competition.

Combined with the motivation he derives from the concerns about his lack of size, it could make him the kind of player who can take himself from an overlooked fifth-round pick to a valuable NFL contributor.

NEXT:

Analyst Says Current Browns Player Is Already A Hall Of Famer