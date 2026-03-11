Analyst Gives Credit To Andrew Berry For Addressing Free Agency Needs

The Cleveland Browns have suffered a few painful roster losses already during the offseason, but they have been busy rebuilding their roster lately. General manager Andrew Berry is used to hearing criticism from the always-vocal fanbase, but he has been gaining support recently.

Berry has been on the phone a lot over the last few days, acquiring players like Zion Johnson, Elgton Jenkins, Tytus Howard, and Quincy Williams. Because of that, he deserves praise.

That’s according to Tony Rizzo, who gave Berry a special shoutout on ESPN Cleveland on Wednesday morning.

“You traded for one. You signed two free agents. You’re going to draft a couple, too. Give [Andrew Berry] some credit for, at least, getting somebody in there. These guys play, at least,” Rizzo said.

"Give the guy credit" – Rizz on Andrew Berry. Do you think the Browns have fixed their OL in free agency? pic.twitter.com/U72HfIxs4q — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 11, 2026

Yes, the Browns lost Devin Bush when free agency officially opened, but they have been hard at work despite that. The signings of Howard, Johnson, and Jenkins prove to the fans that Berry and his staff are adamant about making the offense stronger, which is exactly what people have been demanding.

Berry seems to be listening to what the people are saying, and he still has time to make more improvements.

The team obviously still has some fairly big roster holes that need addressing, such as left tackle. But there is now a growing consensus that claims Berry could be waiting until the NFL draft to figure that out. Their No. 6 pick is becoming more and more important, and the Browns are going to be very careful about how they use it.

Several of the incoming players have questions hanging over them, and there are concerns about certain parts of their games, but Berry seems to be doing the best he can with the money and options available to him. No one will know how well he really did until next season starts, but he is clearly trying.

The signings have been a step in the right direction, but the Browns cannot rest now. Free agency still has opportunities, and the draft is looming over every single choice they make.

When Berry kept his job months ago, many fans said that this offseason was crucial for his future with the Browns.

NEXT:

Adam Schefter Reveals Major Update About Deshaun Watson