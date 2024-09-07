Browns Sign WR Ahead Of Sunday’s Game

The Cleveland Browns want to make sure absolutely everything’s on point ahead of the season opener.

The Dallas Cowboys will be no easy opponent, and as such, Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry continue to make moves.

That’s why they’ve added Jaelon Darden to the active 53-man roster.

Darden, a familiar face for the organization, will take the place of the recently waived WR David Bell, and he should have a role as a returner right out of the gate.

Bell was signed back to the practice squad, and the Browns also elevated OT Germain Ifedi and CB Mike Ford Jr. to the active squad.

The Browns claimed Darden off waivers back in 2022 after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He was a fourth-round pick out of the University of North Texas in 2021.

In two years with the organization, Darden has made three appearances for the Browns: Two in 2022, and one last season.

Thus far, he’s logged six punt returns with a nine-yard average, adding two kickoff returns for a 21-yard average.

Overall, he’s appeared in 23 career games, logging 56 punt returns for 526 return yards (9.4 yards per return) and 23 kickoffs for 468 yards (20.3 yards per kickoff).

With the new rules in place, kickoffs could be a huge part of the equation, and with the Browns boasting one of the best special teams units in the entire league, it only makes sense that they keep digging deep to try and get every single piece they need to be at their best this season.

