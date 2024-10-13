Browns’ DT Among Surprise Inactive Players For Eagles Game

The Cleveland Browns have announced their inactive players for the Philadelphia Eagles’ contest, putting seven players on the list of athletes who will not participate in today’s game.

Cleveland announced a surprise name among those individuals early this morning.

The Browns announced that defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson was on that list of seven athletes who will be inactive against the Eagles.

Analyst Daniel Oyefusi noted on X the reason for Jefferson’s inactivity today, calling him a “healthy scratch as Maurice Hurst and Mike Hall are active.”

Jefferson played in all five games this season for the Browns, and the veteran defensive tackle has recorded six tackles and a sack to start the season.

Cleveland is the fifth stop in Jefferson’s nine-year career as the defender signed a one-year, $4 million deal this offseason to join the Browns.

Jefferson entered the league as a fifth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft via the Seattle Seahawks, and the 6-foot-4 defensive tackle played five seasons over two stints with the NFC West franchise.

The 31-year-old defender also has one-year stops with the Las Vegas Raiders, the Buffalo Bills, and the New York Jets.

In addition to Jefferson, the Browns also announced that safeties Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman, linebacker Jordan Hicks, center Ethan Pocic, wide receiver Jamari Thrash, and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson were scratched from participating against the Eagles.

Cleveland also announced that cornerback Denzel Ward – who was officially labeled as questionable heading into Week 6 – would suit up against the NFC East franchise.

