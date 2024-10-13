Eric Metcalf Vents His Frustration About Browns

Browns great Eric Metcalf has seen his share of playoff-winning football, having been a part of three teams that won playoff games over his 13-year career.

As a member of the Browns and five other franchises, he’s also seen bad football throughout his time in the NFL.

What Metcalf witnessed last week against the Washington Commanders was something he considers bad football.

Bally Sports Cleveland’s X account shared the “Dawg Check” podcast this week on X as Metcalf vented his frustrations about what he saw in Week 5 from Cleveland.

“Whole game I’m sitting there thinking, ‘it sucks,'” Metcalf said, adding, “That just looks bad to me. To me, it just looked like there was no spirit about the team, like nobody was fighting. It was just out there going through the motions.”

Metcalf said that he believed no one “really cared” as the Browns were manhandled by the Commanders, falling 34-13 in the contest.

The Browns great added that the penalties and mental miscues were alarming, noting that Cleveland had 12 men on the field on multiple occasions that forced Cleveland to burn a timeout to rectify the situation in the second half of the contest.

Metcalf noted the lapses in the offensive game plan, too.

He specifically mentioned the team’s inability to run or pass the football effectively, a problem that was amplified in the Browns’ worst offensive performance of the season in Week 5.

All Metcalf could praise the team for was a “couple of punts that were okay,” adding that he believes there wasn’t another area where the Browns’ coaching staff could suggest Cleveland performed admirably.

