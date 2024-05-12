New Browns Draft Pick Shows Off Speed At Minicamp

Once again, the Cleveland Browns weren’t going to be on the clock in the first round of the NFL Draft.

This time, however, the team didn’t have that many roster needs leading up to the draft.

That kind of privileged position allowed them to focus on the few areas of need they had, and the guys they brought in looked tailor-made for their system.

Notably, that included DT Michael Hall Jr., and the Ohio State product is already turning a lot of heads.

Recently, the team showed a clip of him showcasing his speed in practice at rookie minicamp.

A homegrown talent, Hall stands at 6-foot-3, 299 pounds, and he looked ecstatic to join the team he grew up rooting for.

Taken in the second round, he was considered to be a first-round talent by some analysts.

He’s an elite pass rusher from the interior, and his long arms and quick burst made him stand out during his tenure with the Buckeyes.

The Browns already had one of the stoutest defensive lines in the game, and that’s going to be the case for as long they have Myles Garrett and Za’Darius Smith out there, even if Smith isn’t getting any younger.

He’ll get the privilege of learning from two savvy veterans and two of the best in the game.

And with that rare combination of speed and raw power, it shouldn’t take long before he establishes himself as a steady contributor for Jim Schwartz’s defense, perhaps even right out of the gate.

NEXT:

New Video Shows RB Aidan Robbins Immense Size