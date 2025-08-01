Browns Emerge As Dark Horse For WR Trade

The Cleveland Browns did not make any splashy offseason moves at the wide receiver position, seemingly content with their current receiving corps.

Cleveland’s biggest move at the position this year was the addition of Diontae Johnson, a receiver who recorded just 375 receiving yards during the 2024 campaign.

Now, oddsmakers believe Cleveland could be in the market for another offensive standout.

FOX Sports revealed the Browns’ intriguing odds of landing a two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver via trade.

Cleveland scored the seventh-best odds to acquire Washington Commanders star Terry McLaurin after the player requested a trade, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Terry McLaurin will play for the __________ in 2025? 🔮 (odds via @DKSportsbook) pic.twitter.com/jG3dWob4eU — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) July 31, 2025

The Browns are listed with +1400 odds to add McLaurin to their roster, according to the sportsbook.

Oddsmakers installed the Commanders as the favorites to retain McLaurin’s services.

After Washington, the seven franchises with the best odds to acquire the wide receiver are all AFC squads.

The New England Patriots, Las Vegas Patriots, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers, and New York Jets, respectively, have higher odds than the Browns to negotiate a trade for the receiver.

Washington will likely ask for significant assets in a McLaurin trade.

The receiver has been with the Commanders since 2019 when the team drafted him in the third round.

McLaurin has recorded five consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons for Washington, hauling in 38 touchdowns during his six-year NFL career.

Last year, McLaurin notched 13 scores as he helped the Commanders reach the NFC Championship contest.

Cleveland has had success trading for receivers under GM Andrew Berry.

In 2024, Berry secured Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos, and the wide receiver had his best professional season and first Pro Bowl nod in his initial campaign with the Browns.

