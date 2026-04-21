Shedeur Sanders Just Put Cleveland Media On Notice

As if the excitement surrounding the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft wasn’t enough, the Cleveland Browns are holding a minicamp this week, which could be seen as the unofficial start to their much-anticipated quarterback competition. With new head coach Todd Monken trying to reverse the fortunes of the beleaguered franchise, he needs everyone on the same page to help him start his tenure.

Fortunately, he has perpetually optimistic Shedeur Sanders on his side. After praising Monken’s approach while talking to reporters, the second-year player went on to address the attitude that often surrounds the team.

Sanders had a message for the Cleveland media, saying he hoped they could bring a “winning energy” to their interactions this season.

“We need y’all to have a new vibe, new energy. I know y’all want us to win, so we need some winning energy here. We can’t have too much negativity going on,” Sanders said.

“We need y’all to have a new vibe, a new energy,” – Shedeur Sanders to the Cleveland media. pic.twitter.com/YqYVVNj9kM — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 21, 2026

That may be easier said than done. Most respectable media members, whether they be beat reporters, columnists, radio hosts, podcasters, or some other type of analyst, base their observations on facts. And the fact is, the Browns have not been very good for a very long time.

So, while Monken may deserve some benefit of the doubt as one of the oldest first-time NFL head coaches in history, and the players should be given time to adjust to the new systems and procedures, they had better produce positive results, and quickly, before things start to turn against them. This could be specifically applied to the approach to the quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson, Dillon Gabriel and Sanders, who were on the field in practice together for the very first time.

Sanders likely hopes that instead of the QBs being torn down for their mistakes or shortcomings, they are instead built up for their positive play and the things they are doing well. They will have to earn that accommodation, but his pleasant approach may win some people over, at least for now.

Once the draft is complete, almost all of the media attention will shift to the quarterbacks, and Sanders will be challenged to keep his own positive perspective intact throughout the lengthy preseason.

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