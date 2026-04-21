Local WR Prospect Would Love To Be Drafted By Browns

The Cleveland Browns are expected to address their need for a wide receiver with one of their two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, that may not be the only wideout they add during the three days of the event.

With seven picks available after their selections at No. 6 and No. 24 overall, the Browns could double back on the position to add depth to a group that could have opportunities for more than one rookie. Notably, that could include a player with significant local ties.

Wide receiver Tyren Montgomery played at nearby John Carroll University, a Division III school located in the suburb of University Heights, Ohio. The Browns were one of the teams that attended his Pro Day, which was held in conjunction with the University of Toledo.

The local wide receiver prospect recently got honest about being a potential Browns pick, saying, “It would mean a lot” to be drafted by them.

“It would mean a lot [if the Browns drafted me]. That would be great to have quarterback Shedeur Sanders throwing me the ball. I would be coming back to Cleveland. It would be a familiar territory. If the Cleveland Browns decided to come get me, then ‘Go Browns.’ We’re going to go crazy, but if the cards are played in a different way, I’m going to make the most of my opportunity,” Montgomery said.

"It would mean a lot. That would be great to have QB Shedeur Sanders throwing me the ball. It would be a familiar territory." 📞Former John Carroll WR @TyMontgomery_4 on Browns possibly drafting him pic.twitter.com/TioAM9JOVW — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 21, 2026

Montgomery, who did not play high school football, initially went to college at LSU, where he was trying to become a walk-on for the basketball team. He eventually turned to football, and he posted impressive totals of 119 receptions, 1,528 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns for John Carroll last season, earning Division III All-American honors.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has Montgomery ranked as his No. 36 wide receiver prospect. Dane Brugler of The Athletic has him at No. 43 at the position.

The Browns could use the No. 6 pick on wide receiver Carnell Tate of Ohio State. If he is not on the board, or if they pass on him, they could address the need later in the first round with Denzel Boston of Washington, Omar Cooper Jr. of Indiana, or KC Concepcion of Texas A&M, possible targets at No. 24.

Trying to improve on a group led by Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman, with second-year player Isaiah Bond a potential breakout candidate, Montgomery could bring a high level of production to the Browns, based on his prolific college stats.

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