Insider Says One Browns Draft Pick Would Be An Instant Buzzkill

No matter what Andrew Berry does in the upcoming NFL draft, he is bound to hear complaints from loyal and nervous Cleveland Browns fans. However, some choices would be more controversial than others.

On ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi talked about the possibility of Berry and his Browns selecting Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor at No. 6 in the draft.

It’s a possibility, Grossi said, but it is one that would be a “buzzkill.”

“Taking a tackle at No. 6 and announcing Kadyn Proctor, that is going to be a buzzkill,” Grossi said.

"Taking a tackle at no. 6 and announcing Kadyn Proctor, that is going to be a buzzkill," – @TonyGrossi on if the Browns select Proctor at no. 6 overall. What would your reaction be? pic.twitter.com/6PGHGeAxNB — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 21, 2026

As the draft gets closer, more and more analysts believe that Proctor could be an early first-round selection. The idea of the Browns using their No. 6 selection on him isn’t totally far-fetched, especially given the team’s history.

Many people remember Cleveland’s faith in Jedrick Wills and how that never panned out. They are worried that another Alabama offensive tackle taken in the first round could result in the same lackluster production. As Grossi said, it’s similar to having a nightmare and not being able to stop it.

Proctor could end up being a great fit in the league, and he might be a great asset to the Browns. However, the very idea of drafting him that early is sending shivers up the spines of some Browns fans. That is why Grossi feels the idea is a total buzzkill and would result in a lot of outrage, at least initially.

When you look at Proctor’s skills, you can see why Berry could be attracted to him. He’s big, he’s very athletic, and he dominated in college.

Still, taking Proctor that early would be questionable with so much talent on the board.

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