Browns Are Using Unusual Tech To Evaluate QBs

The Cleveland Browns might as well try anything they can as they attempt to solve their long-term quarterback dilemma once and for all. That includes availing themselves of whatever technology is available to help their QBs improve.

The unofficial start to the quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel is taking place at this week’s three-day voluntary minicamp. There, the QBs and coaches have a new learning tool at their disposal.

The Browns have adopted some innovative tech for their QB evaluation, with a camera affixed to the top of their helmets, which will provide a unique view of what the players are seeing and how they react to certain situations.

“Peep the camera on top of Shedeur Sanders’ helmet. Each Browns QBs is wearing one. They’ll use the video footage to review practice with coaches from a first-person perspective,” Oyefusi posted on X.

Peep the camera on top of Shedeur Sanders’ helmet. Each Browns QBs is wearing one. They’ll use the video footage to review practice with coaches from a first-person perspective. pic.twitter.com/FELbYFeX7n — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) April 21, 2026

Cleveland is allowed to hold this extra minicamp because it has a new head coach. It allows Todd Monken to get a jump on installing his systems before the mandatory organized team activities later this spring and into this summer, before the full training camp begins.

It is worth noting that all three of Watson, Sanders and Gabriel are on hand, even though they are not required to be. That is a good sign that they are all on board, at least for now, adjusting to Monken in his first practices as an NFL head coach.

They also each have a lot on the line, as the outcome of this season could determine the path of their NFL journeys going forward. Watson has not played in a game since 2024 and is perhaps facing his last chance to extend his career. Sanders is trying to overcome lingering doubts about his viability as an NFL starter after an underwhelming rookie season, and Gabriel may simply be trying to stay in the league, if not as a starter then as a potential long-term backup, in Cleveland or somewhere else.

A lot is going to be made of how each of them performs in these non-contact practices, as this is the first time they have been on the field together, so anything that can help sort out the pecking order moving forward needs to be taken seriously.

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