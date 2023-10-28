Browns Nation

Browns Enter Seahawks Game With 4 Key Players On Injury List

Browns Enter Seahawks Game With 4 Key Players On Injury List

By

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Saturday morning’s official injury reports have been forwarded to the NFL.

And the Cleveland Browns list 4 players as questionable, while officially ruling out Deshaun Watson.

Left tackle Jed Wills joined 3 others on the list due to an ankle injury.

Wills came back for a limited practice Friday after missing Thursday’s session.

Marquise Goodwin (back) and Sione Takitaki (hamstring) also remain questionable.

If there is any good news on the report it is Jerome Ford’s status.

Earlier in the week, it was thought his ankle injury would sideline Ford for at least one game.

But he shocked his teammates by returning to the field Friday for a limited practice.

Cleveland isn’t hedging any bets, though, as they called up Jordan Wilkins in case Ford can’t go.

Wilkins will back up Kareem Hunt, who is dealing with a hip injury himself, and Pierre Strong.

Offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe was also elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

With Michael Dunn on injured reserve, Nsekhe could be the only backup tackle if Wills is sidelined.

Whether or not the 10th-year veteran gets the nod ahead of James Hudson is uncertain.

For Seattle, LB Bobby Wagner, WR Tyler Lockett, and RB Kenneth Walker all missed multiple practices.

But after all 3 put in a full session on Friday, only Lockett carries a questionable label into Sunday.

And despite speculation early in the week, wide receiver D.K. Metcalf is a full go against the Browns.

The Seahawks and Browns kick off at 4:05 E.T. Sunday on Fox and NFL+.

Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many.

