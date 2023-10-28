Week 8 Game Prediction: Browns At Seahawks

Seattle hosts a late-window interconference matchup between the Seahawks and the Cleveland Browns.

Since an opening week upset loss at the hands of the Rams, Seattle has rattled off 4 wins in 5 games.

But 3 wins came against the Panthers, Giants, and Cardinals, and that other Ohio team managed to beat them.

This could be another defensive battle as the Seahawks pit their 4th-ranked unit against PJ Walker and company.

smells like team spirit pic.twitter.com/ZixK8oJIgL — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 27, 2023

And Jim Schwartz’s top-rated (by yards) defense hopes to regain its swagger against another subpar offensive line.

Here is how we see the game playing out.

Pat Opperman: “This could be the close, low-scoring battle I expected last week. Both QBs are in for a tough day. But Kenny Walker and the “12th man” give the advantage to Seattle. Hope I’m wrong, but…” Seahawks 17, Browns 16

Ben Donahue: With Watson out, it will be the same formula as last week. Just enough offense from PJ Walker and a thundering Browns defense to keep Seattle in check. Browns 23, Seahawks 20

Rocco Nuosci: “If Cleveland’s defense can respond after a tough outing in Indy, they can limit a Seattle offense that has question marks heading into Sunday” Browns 23, Seahawks 20

Orlando Silva: “The inspired Browns defense will have another big day against Geno Smith and co., ending a long streak.” Browns 34, Seahawks 31

Seattle’s Tyler Lockett and Kenny Walker got in full practices Friday after missing earlier sessions.

But Jedrick Wills (ankle) is a late add for Cleveland and is questionable along with Jerome Ford (ankle), Marquise Goodwin (back), and Sione Takitaki (hamstring).

Vegas has the Seahawks as 3.5-point home favorites, but bettors are tilting 2:1 toward Seattle per Vegas insider.

Fans can watch the 4:05 game on their local Fox affiliates or streaming on NFL+.