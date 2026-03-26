Jimmy Haslam Releases Statement About New Browns Stadium

The Cleveland Browns’ new stadium in Brook Park is scheduled to begin construction next month and be completed in time for the 2029 season. The $2.4 billion dome is slated to seat 67,000 and will hopefully house a lot more winning Browns teams than Huntington Bank Field has.

Other than all of that, there hasn’t been a ton of information about the new stadium just yet. Many fans are still conflicted about the prospect of getting a new stadium at all, but team owner Jimmy Haslam recently spoke about how committed he is to making sure the fans have the best possible experience both in terms of the amenities and the product on the field.

Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan recently shared a statement from the Haslams on X regarding the new stadium. Jimmy said they are committed to building a stadium and a team that the community can be proud of.

“We are committed to Northeast Ohio and believe with this increased investment, we will create not only a transformative world-class stadium and development but an opportunity to positively impact further growth in our region. We believe that Cleveland and all of Northeast Ohio deserve this state of the art, first-of-its kind venue and we will continue to work on our commitment to build a stadium and football team that our fans and community will be proud of,” Jimmy and Dee Haslam wrote in a statement, per Daryl Ruiter.

Statement from Jimmy & Dee Haslam: “We are committed to Northeast Ohio and believe with this increased investment, we will create not only a transformative world-class stadium and development but an opportunity to positively impact further growth in our region. We believe that… — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) March 26, 2026

Fans have understandably been upset about the location of the stadium, the amount of taxpayer money allocated to it, the dome aspect, and the sentiment that the Browns haven’t won enough games to warrant further investment in the team. All are valid concerns, and the Haslams are hoping that this franchise can finally put together an extended stretch of success that will put all of these concerns to bed.

Winning solves everything, and the Browns simply haven’t won enough to justify any of this. Regardless, the wheels are in motion, and hopefully the team can take some steps forward in 2026 to get on a better path ahead of Week 1 in 2029.

Things went off the rails at the end of Kevin Stefanski’s tenure as head coach, but Todd Monken is now laying the groundwork for the new era. It would be delightful to see him lead a perennial contender out onto the field in 2029 to kick off the new stadium with a bang.

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