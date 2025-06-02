Browns Executive Named Among Those ‘Under Pressure’ In 2025

The old adage is that the NFL stands for “not for long,” and when you go 3-14 and trade multiple first-round picks for the opportunity to give a controversial quarterback a fully guaranteed $230 million quarterback, only for him to win nine games in three years, your seat as an executive could get hot rather quickly.

Cleveland is in a bit of a rebuilding phase, but this fan base is still frustrated with how things have gone in recent years, which is why one key executive in the front office was recently named among those who were “under pressure” to deliver in 2025.

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports recently wrote an article detailing the state of the general manager market around the league, and he named Browns GM Andrew Berry among the executives who are under pressure.

“Organizational failures are just that: organizational. Yet each of these executives are under more pressure than most to right their respective ships. [Andrew] Berry is trying to dig himself out of the hole created when he, with an admittedly regretful push from owner Jimmy Haslam, bet premium draft picks and hundreds of millions on maligned quarterback Deshaun Watson,” Benjamin wrote.

The Watson trade was absolutely an organizational failure, and even though owner Jimmy Haslam played such a big role in that decision, Berry could eventually have to be the one who pays the price for it.

The 2025 draft class is exciting, and the trade of the No. 2 pick was a bold one that could be the deciding factor that dictates Berry’s future in this front office.

If Travis Hunter proves to be the legitimate two-way superstar many believe he can be and the Browns continue to flounder, Berry may not get the chance to make those 2026 picks that he got from trading Hunter.

