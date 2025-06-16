Browns Expected To Make Big Future Move With Nick Chubb

The Cleveland Browns and Nick Chubb have officially parted ways.

Chubb will play for another team for the first time in his NFL career, and the Browns drafted two running backs to replace him.

Nevertheless, insider Mary Kay Cabot doesn’t think this is the end of their story together.

Writing for Cleveland.com, Cabot revealed that the Browns will likely bring back Chubb at some point in the future, even if it’s just to sign him to a one-day contract when he retires.

“There’s definitely a chance the Browns will work something out with Nick Chubb down the road even if he signs just to retire as a Brown. I absolutely think this should and will happen. Based on Chubb’s heartfelt thank you to Browns fans, I truly believe he’ll be open to it and will want it as much as the Browns and their fans do,” Cabot wrote. “He deserves a chance to play, and now he has that in Houston. But it can’t end this way. He needs to retire as a Browns when he’s ready, and then go into their Ring of Honor.”

This is not a surprise, as it’s a standard practice around the NFL, not to mention the fact that Chubb absolutely earned that right and privilege.

It would’ve been better to watch him play his entire career with the organization, even if he wasn’t going to have the same role. Instead, he joined the Houston Texans on a one-year contract.

Chubb was a fan favorite and a pillar of the community, and the Browns’ fan base urged the team to work something out with him this offseason.

He likely wasn’t going to demand too much money to re-sign, given that the market for older running backs had pretty much dried out.

Then again, this is a business first and foremost, and teams don’t always make emotional decisions.

One could argue that Chubb could’ve and should’ve been the exception to that rule, but at the end of the day, the Browns made a football decision.

