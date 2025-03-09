Browns Expected To Put Heavy Focus On 2 Positions In Free Agency

Soon after the final buzzer sounded on the Browns’ 2024 season, Cleveland fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey due to the offense’s inability to produce last year.

Cleveland swiftly elevated pass-game coordinator and tight ends coach Tommy Rees into that role, allowing the young coach to install a balanced offensive scheme.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski also announced he’ll resume his duties as the play-caller for the team, doubling down on Cleveland focusing on the running game in 2025.

The franchise will certainly need help with their existing roster to make those desires a reality, leading analyst Daniel Oyefusi to predict the Browns will focus on running back and the offensive line in free agency.

“With Chubb, as well as D’Onta Foreman, set to hit free agency, the Browns will need to supplement the running back room alongside Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. An expected addition along the offensive line would be at left tackle, where Jedrick Wills Jr. is headed for free agency and Dawand Jones is rehabbing from arthroscopic knee surgery,” Oyefusi said.

Cleveland has salary cap issues, meaning the Browns are likely to target veterans on one-year deals.

That reality could take the Browns out of the running for most of the top names at the running back or offensive line positions.

The Browns’ running back room is young as both Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. are entering their fourth year in the NFL.

The opposite is true for the offensive line, as the majority of their top players have already turned 30 years old.

Cleveland has an opportunity to address both positions in the draft as well, thanks to the Browns’ 12 draft picks in April.

