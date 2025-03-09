Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, March 9, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Mike Greenberg Shares ‘Unpopular Opinion’ About Myles Garrett’s New Contract

Mike Greenberg Shares ‘Unpopular Opinion’ About Myles Garrett’s New Contract

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Mike Greenberg Shares ‘Unpopular Opinion’ About Myles Garrett’s New Contract
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

 

ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped big news on the NFL world Sunday morning when he shared that the Cleveland Browns and defensive end Myles Garrett have agreed to a four-year extension that will pay him an average of $40 million per year and keep him signed in Cleveland through 2030.

A move like this causes ripple effects throughout the league and the media landscape, and everyone has some sort of reaction to it, including Schefter’s ESPN colleague Mike Greenberg, who shared an unpopular take after the Garrett news.

Greenberg took to X to tell the world that he believes the Browns should have traded Garrett instead.

“This may be an unpopular opinion, but if the Browns could have gotten a King’s ransom for Myles Garrett I think they should have.”

Greeny wasn’t alone in this line of thinking leading up to the extension since the Browns are coming off a 3-14 season and showing all the signs of needing to blow it up and rebuild, but Garrett is one of the best players in football and someone every team would love to have the chance to build around.

The rebuild is obviously on hold now, as Garrett will now become a part of the free-agent recruiting process instead.

He will continue to serve as this team’s anchor, and his presence will make it easier for the front office to focus more time and resources on the offense, which scored the fewest points in the NFL in 2024 and is in desperate need of an overhaul at nearly every position.

NEXT:  Details Emerge About Myles Garrett's 'Change Of Heart' With Browns
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation