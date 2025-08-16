Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, August 16, 2025
Browns Expected To Sign New WR This Weekend

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are on their way to add another weapon to their receiving room.

Former Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond will not face criminal charges after a sexual assault case against him was no-billed by a Collin County grand jury, District Attorney Greg Willis announced Thursday.

The Browns are expected to finalize his signing this weekend as they continue building depth behind their established trio of Jerry Jeudy, Diontae Johnson, and Cedric Tillman.

“Texas WR Isaiah Bond will fly to Cleveland on Saturday night, source tells clevelanddotcom, and will likely be signed by Sunday. No one is expecting NFL discipline after his charges were dropped.” According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

The timing works in Cleveland’s favor with roster cuts approaching and the team still searching for speed at the position.

Bond brings impressive athleticism after running a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Those traits had him projected as a potential Day 2 selection before legal concerns caused him to go undrafted.

Bond transferred from Alabama to Texas last season and caught 34 passes for 540 yards and five touchdowns with the Longhorns.

The 5-foot-11 receiver should provide the Browns with another option capable of stretching the field vertically.

Cleveland’s receiving depth has become thinner in recent weeks. Rookies Gage Larvadain and Kisean Johnson have found some consistency during training camp.

Veteran DeAndre Carter has also failed to establish himself as a reliable option, while David Bell remains out with a hip injury.

Browns Nation