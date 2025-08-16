Insider Reveals Browns’ Timeline With Quinshon Judkins

The Cleveland Browns found themselves in a tough situation due to the legal trouble surrounding rookie running back Quinshon Judkins after an arrest for alleged domestic assault.

This week, all charges were dropped, and it looks like Judkins won’t be facing any ramifications from law enforcement, leaving many to wonder what’s next for the second-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft.

Insider Tony Grossi recently spoke about the situation and said he believes the next step is to get him to camp as soon as possible.

“He’d be on his way to getting on the field within the first month of the season, I would think,” Grossi said, via ESPN Cleveland.

Cleveland overhauled its running backs this offseason after not producing a 100-yard rusher in any game last season.

Judkins was expected to take over for Nick Chubb as the featured back, but he has not yet signed, primarily due to his legal issues.

That gave fellow rookie Dylan Sampson plenty of time to make an impression, but with Judkins able to join the team, the offense could have its dynamic rookie duo on the field for Week 1.

There hasn’t been any word about Judkins signing his rookie contract or when he might show up to camp, but all signs point to it being just a matter of time.

Judkins will be far behind after missing training camp and two preseason games, so the coaching staff will want to get him in pads as soon as possible.

Hopefully, Judkins can stay out of trouble and begin a long and productive career with Cleveland.

