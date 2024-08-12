Browns Exploring Options At OL Position

Throughout the offseason, the Browns have dealt with multiple athletes rehabbing injuries from last season, especially at the offensive tackle position.

In 2023, tackles Jack Conklin, Jed Wills, and Dawand Jones all ended their season prematurely due to knee issues.

While Jones has been on the practice field during the training camp session, neither Wills nor Conklin have practiced alongside the team during the previous two weeks.

With potential issues lingering at the position, Cleveland turned their attention to several backups today to play with the presumed starters for the 2024 NFL regular season.

Analyst Scott Petrak noted that the Browns used James Hudson III to start team drills at the left tackle position while Hakeem Adeniji relieved him during the activities.

#Browns James Hudson III started team drill at LT. Hakeem Adeniji replaced him after couple of reps. Both getting a look with starters. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) August 12, 2024

In addition to those two players, Germain Ifedi also received some snaps alongside the starters.

Browns insider Tony Grossi noted that Ifedi was also among the athletes Cleveland ensured practice reps with the starting rotation.

Throughout team drills, Browns rotated Hudson, Ifedi & Idejini at LT. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) August 12, 2024

Earlier this spring, Conklin noted in an Instagram story – his first comment on social media in several years – that he would be back for the 2024 regular season.

Despite this admission, Conklin has remained sidelined due to his injuries from 2023.

For the first time on Monday, Conklin was outside with the team during the practice, Grossi noted on Twitter.

For the first time at regular practice Jack Conklin on field watching practice. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) August 12, 2024

Wills has been spotted on the practice field multiple times working out on individual drills during training camp, but he has yet to participate in team drills.

The Browns host the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday before wrapping up their preseason slate at Seattle the following week.

