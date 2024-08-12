Browns Unveil Fan Poll Results For Field Design

The 50-yard midfield design for most NFL franchises is set in stone as teams often have only one mascot and logo for their organization.

Cleveland is unique in that their logo has consistently been an image of the team’s helmet, an iconic look that has changed very little over the years.

Yet the Browns have also deployed an elf – a nod to their origin – as well as a dog after their successful teams in the 1980s helped the fanbase become known as the Dawg Pound.

Again this season, fans were given a choice of what logo would be featured by the organization at the 50-yard line as the fanbase chose between three options.

And for the third consecutive year, the Cleveland fans chose to install Brownie the Elf as their midfield design, a choice that was recognized by the Browns’ official Twitter account on Sunday.

That's a 3️⃣-peat!!!! For the third year in a row, Brownie stays on the 50! pic.twitter.com/OEEGinv75r — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 11, 2024

The design will be in place by the time the team opens the 2024 regular season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 8.

Cleveland will keep the midfield design the same for the entire season, the organization revealed while honoring the fans’ choice.

The Browns will need their fans to be loud this season as the organization has one of its toughest home slates in the NFL.

During the offseason, the NFL ranked Cleveland’s schedule as the hardest in the league based on their opponents’ 2023 record.

Cleveland was one of three AFC North teams in the top three of the hardest NFL schedule as Baltimore (No. 2) and Pittsburgh (No. 3) were behind the Browns.

NEXT:

Dee And Jimmy Haslam Offer New Insight Into Stadium Process