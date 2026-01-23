Browns Free Agent Being Linked To Cowboys

Much of the focus this offseason will be on which players the Cleveland Browns can add to improve their roster. However, several significant players already on the team should also be monitored, as they may leave as free agents.

That is especially true on the defensive side of the ball, where the Browns likely want to do everything they can to keep that powerful unit intact. That includes hanging on to coordinator Jim Schwartz if he is not named head coach.

One of the most important players in this scenario is linebacker Devin Bush, as the Browns’ free agent is being linked to the Dallas Cowboys.

“Best Landing Spot: Dallas Cowboys,” Mason Cameron wrote. “Bush revitalized his career in Cleveland. He took on an increased role in 2025 and posted a career-best 87.6 PFF overall grade, third best among qualifying linebackers this season. Dallas ranked 28th in EPA per play allowed on designed runs and also surrendered the seventh-most yards per carry. Adding Bush to play alongside Logan Wilson, who was acquired at the trade deadline but didn’t find his footing under now-fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, should net improvements to the group.”

When Bush was a free agent last offseason, the Browns were able to re-sign him to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million. Now, if he hits the market, some reports suggest he could command $8-10 million per season on a multiyear contract.

He certainly outplayed his salary and deserves a substantial raise. He started every game and made 125 combined tackles (63 solo) with seven tackles for loss, two sacks, and eight passes defended. It was the best season of his seven-year NFL career, which includes time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who selected him with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and the Seattle Seahawks.

This season, he also had three interceptions and returned two for touchdowns, including a 97-yard TD against the Cincinnati Bengals. Interestingly, that’s as many touchdowns as wide receiver Jerry Jeudy scored for the Browns this season.

If Bush were to leave and sign elsewhere, it could have an effect on fellow linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who is the overwhelming favorite to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year after his outstanding first year. With the return of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in serious doubt after missing all of this season with a serious neck injury, the position could be left thin.

Though a strong case can be made for the Browns to re-sign Bush, it remains to be seen if they have the desire or ability to do so.

