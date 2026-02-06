Denzel Ward Gets Honest About His Future In Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns had one of the best defenses in the NFL in 2025, which was a solid bounce-back from a disappointing 2024 season. Myles Garrett breaking the single-season sack record certainly helped lead the turnaround, but star corner Denzel Ward remained the stabilizing force in the secondary as he has been for the past eight years.

It’s hard to envision a defense without him at this point, but that could be a reality that fans will have to face sooner rather than later. Ward is on a five-year $100 million extension that keeps him in Cleveland through 2027, though the team has an out in his contract this offseason and has an option to make him a cap casualty or a trade candidate in an effort to clear some much-needed cap space.

During a recent appearance on Up & Adams, Ward told Kay Adams how much he loves playing in Cleveland and touched on his future. To nobody’s surprise, it doesn’t sound like he wants to go anywhere.

“I’m a Cleveland kid through and through. Grew up in Cleveland, went to Ohio State and played for the Browns. I know I’ve made five Pro Bowls, but I’m trying to make it to the playoffs and a Super Bowl.”

"I'm a Cleveland kid through and through… I love playing for the Browns." Denzel Ward on why he's stayed with the Browns and dealing with trade rumors@denzelward | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/u3qnfrC7a0 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 5, 2026

He brushed off Adams’ question about how he deals with being involved in so many trade rumors, saying wherever he is is where he’s supposed to be. Given his aforementioned contract, it wouldn’t be surprising if he found himself in more trade rumors this offseason, but it would be wise for the team to find other ways to clear some cap room.

It would hurt, but given where the team is in its development, if a contender offered up some solid draft capital for Ward this offseason, it’s something the Browns would have to consider. The offense is projected to be completely overhauled, so keeping the defensive anchors has to be the preferred approach, but everybody has a price.

Ward has been everything this team could have asked for during the entirety of his eight years with the organization. Everyone would love to keep him here as long as possible, so hopefully nothing interrupts that this offseason.

