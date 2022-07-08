Browns Fan Shows Off A Permanent Baker Mayfield Reminder

Perhaps it would be wise for Cleveland Browns fans to not get any tattoos related to the team aside from its name and logo.

Given that nothing is permanent in sports, they shouldn’t get inked with a specific player or a bold prediction.

That’s what this fan realized after showing the tattoo of former quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The caption reads, “Yeah…stuck with this forever.”

The design could be appropriate again if Mayfield somehow returned to the Browns.

However, that possibility might not happen given the messy break-up between the quarterback and the squad.

They essentially disposed of him when they got Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Browns had no need for him and placed Mayfield on the trading block.

Eventually, the Carolina Panthers agreed to a trade in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

That pick could become a fourth-rounder if Mayfield plays 70 percent of the snaps for Carolina in 2022.

That will likely happen given that Mayfield should beat fellow 2018 draftee Sam Darnold for the starting role.

Likewise, it looks like Watson will stay in Cleveland for a while despite the legal issues he is currently facing.

More Lasting Memories From Mayfield

The former Heisman Trophy winner is still a fixture in the Browns’ salary cap because they will pay $10 million of his $18.8 million salary this season.

Likewise, fans will never forget how he helped the team break their postseason drought that stretched from 2003 to 2019.

At least for one season, he gave the team’s faithful some hope, especially when they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Finally, they will miss him more if Watson ends up serving an indefinite suspension.

If that happens, Jacoby Brissett will take over under center and they will wish to have Mayfield back.