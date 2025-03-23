Browns Fans Are Convinced The Team Is Trading For Star WR

The Cleveland Browns could use another reliable wide receiver.

Jerry Jeudy had a very good first season with the organization, but there are doubts about whether he can keep that up in the future.

Even if he can, the team could use some more weapons for the passing game.

With that in mind, and following a cryptic tweet by NFL insider Josina Anderson about something big about to take place in the North, the fans took to X to express their belief that the Browns could be trading for Brandon Aiyuk.

Could be some change coming in the North. It’s definitely being contemplated. I’ll let you know… — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 23, 2025

Aiyuk to Cleveland? — KFC (@KFChristian_) March 23, 2025

AIYUK TO CLEVELAND — Everything Reds (@everythingreds1) March 23, 2025

Brandon ayuik to Cleveland? — @Nutkiss_26 (@LukeButkus) March 23, 2025

Of course, there aren’t any credible reports to say that they’re definitely going to do so, but it seems like the fan base is very optimistic right now.

The Browns were one of many teams reportedly interested in trading for Aiyuk last season before he eventually signed a very lucrative deal to stay with the San Francisco 49ers.

Unfortunately, his first season as the team’s primary receiver was short-lived, as he sustained a season-ending injury.

Now, following a disappointing season and after watching some of his best teammates leave, Aiyuk could also be on the move.

He’s very talented and was coming off an All-Pro season before his season-ending injury, so even though there are some concerns about his coachability, he’s still someone to consider trading for.

Whether that’s going to be the case or Anderson was talking about something else remains to be seen, but everybody’s free to speculate.

NEXT:

Julian Edelman Says Browns Made Mistake By Letting Go Of 1 Player