Browns Fans React To Baker Mayfield’s Week 1 Comments

Baker Mayfield is well aware that he’s slated to play the Cleveland Browns in Week One.

The newest Carolina Panther quarterback had a tumultuous offseason leading to his departure from Cleveland.

Now, anticipation builds toward the season-opening clash between the two sides.

“I’m not going to sit here and be a robot and tell you that’s not I’ve marked on the calendar already”, Mayfield told reporters this week. “Obviously, this one has a little more history and personal meaning, but for me, it’s about winning and setting the tone for the rest of the year, and however I can help this team do that, I’m going to do.”

Baker Mayfield to https://t.co/hPSSnZsXXr on facing the #Browns in Week 1: "I'm not going to sit here and be a robot and tell you that's not one I've marked on the calendar already."https://t.co/vrFf8vpIfs pic.twitter.com/smCPBKvh5o — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) July 12, 2022

Later in the same press conference, Baker mentioned wanting to be with a coach and GM that “truly wanted him”.

It’s clear Mayfield will have some extra juices flowing for the season opener.

However, he claims there’s no animosity toward the city as he explained to reporters on Tuesday.

Baker Mayfield asked if there’s animosity towards Cleveland: “No, I’m extremely excited for this new start in Charlotte…no animosity towards Cleveland. It’s a good football town that gave me the first 4 years of my career.” — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) July 12, 2022

How do Cleveland fans feel about Mayfield’s comments regarding his former team?

Myles to Mayfield

Even the Browns fans that still like Baker will be rooting against him come the second Sunday of September.

One hope from fans is that Myles Garrett will welcome Baker to the turf as Mayfield has watched him do from the sidelines for years.

I’d love to see Myles and Clowney make a Mayfield sandwich. — Victor (@truthtakes) July 12, 2022

Watch Myles Garrett get like 4 sacks pic.twitter.com/rJyUymHKHA — AY🇸🇴 (@ayyouneverknow) July 12, 2022

With Garrett sure to have seen Mayfield’s comments, perhaps they can be used as bulletin board material.

Although, if one had to guess, they should feel confident in thinking that Cleveland, in addition to Mayfield, has some extra feelings behind this matchup already too.

Same Old, Same Old

Some feel Mayfield’s comments are an indication that he is still yet to mature at the NFL level.

The constant need to make edgy remarks in the spotlight have many feeling he’ll always be that way.

Baker Mayfield’s problem remains that he thinks he’s talented enough to just roll out of bed and be a top tier QB. He doesn’t have that grind in him the great QB’s have. A lot of talk and very little action. — Nick Fink (@finkn23) July 12, 2022

Still an arrogant child. The humbled, mature response would have been “I have Day 1 of Training Camp circled. My focus is on learning this Offense, and doing my very best to try to win the starting job here first & foremost. We’ll worry about Week 1 when we get to it.” — P T G (@_p_t_g_22) July 12, 2022

Sounds like the same Baker… nothing changes with this dude. — Luke (@cavsbrowns26) July 12, 2022

It’s not just fans that feel this way.

Reports have surfaced that the Browns themselves felt Mayfield held a “childish and immature” attitude while in Cleveland.

If the organization has those feelings on Mayfield, then fans are going to follow suit.

Baker admitting he has the game circled is far from controversial, however, it continues a pattern of poor wording and timing for the quarterback.

Folks in Cleveland seem a bit worn down from his “chip on my shoulder” mentality.

Oh Brother More Chip On Shoulder Talk https://t.co/t19MvakbOB — CW (@AKidFromCleOH) July 12, 2022

Ready to Move On

Safe to say that plenty of fans are simply tired of the Mayfield-Cleveland saga.

It won’t go away until after Week One. Still, some fans are over it.

With how crazy the offseason has been, who can blame them?

I’m tired of seeing Browns twitter talk about Baker Mayfield. — Internet Nobody🙂 (@LaMont_MM) July 12, 2022

Why do we care about Baker? How about we care about who is on the Browns currently? — Dan (@Dan71014663) July 12, 2022

Baker Mayfield isn't even a Cleveland Brown anymore and we are worried about what he's saying. As far as I'm concerned, he's public enemy week 1, will always remember the 2.5 years of fun with him, but it's time to move on. #Browns #Mayfield #Panthers — Chad In Cleveland (@CMKinCLE) July 12, 2022

After the opener, things will cool down as the two sides go in their own directions.

Mayfield and the Browns will always be connected though, given how his four seasons with the team went.

Through ups and downs, playoff victories and defeats, there is a legacy of some sort there.

How individual Browns fans view said legacy will vary greatly.

For now, the conversation is hot, so keep those popcorn buckets filled.