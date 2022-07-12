Browns Nation

Browns Fans React To Baker Mayfield’s Week 1 Comments

By

Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns watches from the sidelines during the first half of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Browns 38-24.
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

 

Baker Mayfield is well aware that he’s slated to play the Cleveland Browns in Week One.

The newest Carolina Panther quarterback had a tumultuous offseason leading to his departure from Cleveland.

Now, anticipation builds toward the season-opening clash between the two sides.

“I’m not going to sit here and be a robot and tell you that’s not I’ve marked on the calendar already”, Mayfield told reporters this week. “Obviously, this one has a little more history and personal meaning, but for me, it’s about winning and setting the tone for the rest of the year, and however I can help this team do that, I’m going to do.”

Later in the same press conference, Baker mentioned wanting to be with a coach and GM that “truly wanted him”.

It’s clear Mayfield will have some extra juices flowing for the season opener.

However, he claims there’s no animosity toward the city as he explained to reporters on Tuesday.

How do Cleveland fans feel about Mayfield’s comments regarding his former team?

 

Myles to Mayfield

Even the Browns fans that still like Baker will be rooting against him come the second Sunday of September.

One hope from fans is that Myles Garrett will welcome Baker to the turf as Mayfield has watched him do from the sidelines for years.

With Garrett sure to have seen Mayfield’s comments, perhaps they can be used as bulletin board material.

Although, if one had to guess, they should feel confident in thinking that Cleveland, in addition to Mayfield, has some extra feelings behind this matchup already too.

 

Same Old, Same Old

Some feel Mayfield’s comments are an indication that he is still yet to mature at the NFL level.

The constant need to make edgy remarks in the spotlight have many feeling he’ll always be that way.

It’s not just fans that feel this way.

Reports have surfaced that the Browns themselves felt Mayfield held a “childish and immature” attitude while in Cleveland.

If the organization has those feelings on Mayfield, then fans are going to follow suit.

Baker admitting he has the game circled is far from controversial, however, it continues a pattern of poor wording and timing for the quarterback.

Folks in Cleveland seem a bit worn down from his “chip on my shoulder” mentality.

 

Ready to Move On

Safe to say that plenty of fans are simply tired of the Mayfield-Cleveland saga.

It won’t go away until after Week One. Still, some fans are over it.

With how crazy the offseason has been, who can blame them?

After the opener, things will cool down as the two sides go in their own directions.

Mayfield and the Browns will always be connected though, given how his four seasons with the team went.

Through ups and downs, playoff victories and defeats, there is a legacy of some sort there.

How individual Browns fans view said legacy will vary greatly.

For now, the conversation is hot, so keep those popcorn buckets filled.

