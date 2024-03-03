Browns Fans React To Recent Christian Wilkins Rumors

The Cleveland Browns have built a stellar defense.

Jim Schwartz proved to be one of the best and more overqualified assistant coaches in the game last season, which wasn’t much of a surprise.

That’s why Cleveland could look to keep building on that side of the field and on that success by giving him even more assets and pieces to work with.

Recently, the Browns have been tied with a move for Miami Dolphins star DT Christian Wilkins.

Barring a last second turn of events, Wlikins is going ot become a free agent this year.

He also happens to be a former college teammate of Deshaun Watson’s at Clemson, and they have the same agent.

With that in mind, several fans took to Twitter to react to More For You Cleveland’s tweet sharing those rumors.

Needless to say, most of them don’t think the Browns will be able to afford him.

Would mean JOK doesn't get resigned. — BiG_oL_nUt (@Bux4lifeR) March 3, 2024

I don't see them having 3-4 giant contracts on the d-line. Wilkins isn't gonna be cheap. I see them going back to Hurst and Harris before adding Wilkins — Nic (@Nearl33) March 3, 2024

Even after all the restructuring they will do they won’t be able to afford him — Jason (@J_bird1087) March 3, 2024

I’ll always be interested in a great player others teams can’t pay. That’s the best option — Jay (@skpmd) March 3, 2024

Browns going to make some splashes — Juan (@JuanSoto8430) March 3, 2024

Simply put, it wouldn’t be the wisest idea to commit all the money to just one side of the field, especially considering the fact that they also need some help in the wide receiver position.

Wilkins is one of the best defensive players in the league, and any team, Browns included, would be lucky to have him.

Unfortunately, there’s a salary cap, and as much as they could look to work their magic and clear some cap space to make room for the Dolphins’ star, it’s hard to see that happening, as he’s expected to fetch a very lucrative deal in free agency.