Kevin Stefanski Shares An Update On Deshaun Watson Rehab

The Cleveland Browns desperately need Deshaun Watson to get back on the field.

More than that, they need him to be much better than he’s been thus far.

With that in mind, Beau Bishop of Browns Daily recently sat down with Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski to inquire about his rehab.

Talking at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, the reigning Coach of the Year shared some positive news about his quarterback, stating that he’s right where he needs to be and is supposed to be in terms of his recovery.

Of course, Stefanski also stated that Watson obviously wants to go faster in his rehab, but barring any setbacks, he’s going to be ready for when it actually counts.

He also talked about Watson being eager to get to work with new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, adding that they obviously haven’t been able to talk face-to-face now, and it’ll be important to break some bread and get together as early as possible (via Cleveland Browns on Twitter).

Coach Stefanski talks his upcoming visit with @deshaunwatson and lots more in an exclusive chat with @Browns_Daily from this past week at the Combine! 📺: https://t.co/VN1NgQcrTv pic.twitter.com/WSpdIsAlwk — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 3, 2024

Dorsey has found plenty of success as a quarterback guru in the past, which is why expectations are as high as they are now in Cleveland.

Regardless of who’s calling the plays on offense, Dorsey’s impact on Watson’s play is going to be one of the keys to success for the Browns in 2024.

Watson has shown glimpses of greatness since arriving from the Houston Texans, and he had his best game right before suffering a season-ending injury in 2023.

The talent is most definitely there; it’s all about finding consistency and making the most of it now.