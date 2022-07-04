Browns Fans Reminded How Close They Are To Week 1

The Cleveland Browns are hoping to clinch a postseason berth in the 2022 NFL season.

It’s very unfortunate that they missed out on another opportunity after finishing at 8-9 last season.

That achievement could have marked their first consecutive playoff seasons since 1988 and 1989.

Since then, the Browns experienced nothing but futility, making the playoffs only three times from 1990 to last year.

They’ve had a 2-3 record over that stretch and never made it past the Divisional Round.

But with a new year comes renewed hopes and Browns fans can’t wait for the season to start.

That said, Bally Sports Cleveland had an important reminder for the team’s fanatics.

We're just 10 weeks away from #Browns football! pic.twitter.com/vpGqugRVYH — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) July 3, 2022

Browns football is just ten weeks away and that goes by fast.

Therefore, it won’t be long before the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams open the season on September 9.

Two days later, the Browns will play their Week 1 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers were one of the teams who showed interest in trading for Baker Mayfield.

But that deal is off and Carolina is hoping that Sam Darnold will do better this time.

If not, they will give rookie quarterback Matt Corral an opportunity to prove his worth.

Browns Experience Both Stability And Uncertainty

The Browns’ defense is solid with Jadeveon Clowney returning to give Myles Garrett some help in the pass rush.

They also have John Johnson III and Denzel Ward in the secondary to anchor their pass defense.

But while the defense has an established rotation, uncertainty looms for the offense regarding Deshaun Watson‘s situation.

It’s still uncertain if he will be able to play in 2022 since his plight is still under hearing.

If the league will have its way, Watson will be indefinitely suspended, forcing him to sit out the entire year.

Jacoby Brissett will take his place since it’s difficult to see Mayfield wear the Browns uniform again.